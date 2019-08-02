Seven People Arrested in Dallas Co. Drug Raid

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Seven people are arrested after an early morning drug raid Friday in Dallas County.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says the NET-27 drug task force — executed a search warrant at a house on the 100 block of Pear Tree Road in Valley Grande.

Granthum says agents found meth — drug paraphernalia — guns — ammo — and cash — during the raid.

He says Tami Weinberger — Sissy White — Brian Johnson — Steve Lawrence — Melvin Brown — Kenneth Cooper — and Christopher Small — were all arrested on various drug charges.

“If you’re dealing any kind of drugs, doing drugs, smoking drugs — zero tolerance. We’re coming,” said Granthum.

“You know, it’s just like a cancer in our community, the meth problem is, and its not just in Dallas County, it’s everywhere. It’s an epidemic and we’re focusing on meth right now.”

Granthum says the suspects are all being held in the Dallas County Jail.