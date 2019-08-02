Three Suspects Sought After Armed Robbery at Dollar General in Highland Home

by Mandy McQueen

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday evening armed robbery at a Dollar General store.

According to investigators, the robbery occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. at the Dollar General in Highland Home.

Three unidentified people wearing masks and armed with handguns entered the business and stole over $3,000 cash just before closing.

No one was hurt during the incident.