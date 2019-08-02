What Day Does School Start? See the List
Students at most school systems in our area will be going back to class in the next few days. Several systems start the year on Monday, Aug. 5.
Students in Pike Road Schools don’t have to be back until Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Here are two lists showing when school resumes. One is alphabetical, the other is by date.
Have a happy and safe school year from all of us at Alabama News Network!
ALPHABETICAL:
Alexander City – Aug. 7
Andalusia – Aug. 5
Autauga County – Aug. 6
Bullock County – Aug. 7
Butler County – Aug. 5
Covington County – Aug. 12
Crenshaw County – Aug. 6
Dallas County – Aug. 6
Demopolis – Aug. 8
Elmore County – Aug. 7
LEAD Academy – Aug. 19
Linden – Aug. 6
Lowndes County – Aug. 6
Macon County – Aug. 8
Marengo County – Aug. 6
Montgomery County – Aug. 6
Opp – Aug. 5
Perry County – Aug. 8
Pike County – Aug. 6
Pike Road – Aug. 21
Selma – Aug. 5
Tallapoosa County – Aug. 8
Tallassee – Aug. 7
Troy – Aug. 8
Wilcox County – Aug. 8
BY DATE:
Monday, Aug. 5:
Andalusia
Butler County
Opp
Selma
Tuesday, Aug. 6:
Autauga County
Crenshaw County
Dallas County
Linden
Lowndes County
Marengo County
Montgomery County
Pike County
Wednesday, Aug. 7:
Alexander City
Bullock County
Elmore County
Tallassee
Thursday, Aug. 8:
Demopolis
Macon County
Perry County
Tallapoosa County
Troy
Wilcox County
Monday, Aug. 12
Covington County
Monday, Aug. 19
LEAD Academy
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Pike Road