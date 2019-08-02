What Day Does School Start? See the List

by Alabama News Network Staff





Students at most school systems in our area will be going back to class in the next few days. Several systems start the year on Monday, Aug. 5.

Students in Pike Road Schools don’t have to be back until Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Here are two lists showing when school resumes. One is alphabetical, the other is by date.

Have a happy and safe school year from all of us at Alabama News Network!

ALPHABETICAL:

Alexander City – Aug. 7

Andalusia – Aug. 5

Autauga County – Aug. 6

Bullock County – Aug. 7

Butler County – Aug. 5

Covington County – Aug. 12

Crenshaw County – Aug. 6

Dallas County – Aug. 6

Demopolis – Aug. 8

Elmore County – Aug. 7

LEAD Academy – Aug. 19

Linden – Aug. 6

Lowndes County – Aug. 6

Macon County – Aug. 8

Marengo County – Aug. 6

Montgomery County – Aug. 6

Opp – Aug. 5

Perry County – Aug. 8

Pike County – Aug. 6

Pike Road – Aug. 21

Selma – Aug. 5

Tallapoosa County – Aug. 8

Tallassee – Aug. 7

Troy – Aug. 8

Wilcox County – Aug. 8

BY DATE:

Monday, Aug. 5:

Andalusia

Butler County

Opp

Selma

Tuesday, Aug. 6:

Autauga County

Crenshaw County

Dallas County

Linden

Lowndes County

Marengo County

Montgomery County

Pike County

Wednesday, Aug. 7:

Alexander City

Bullock County

Elmore County

Tallassee

Thursday, Aug. 8:

Demopolis

Macon County

Perry County

Tallapoosa County

Troy

Wilcox County

Monday, Aug. 12

Covington County

Monday, Aug. 19

LEAD Academy

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Pike Road