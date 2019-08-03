Disaster Drill at Prattville Jr. High Gives Real World Training

by Mandy McQueen

On Friday, first responders and school staff turned Prattville Junior High School into a training ground to help prepare for a day they hope never comes.

The school conducts some type of mass casualty exercise every two years but this was the first scenario that involved fatalities from a natural disaster.

“We want our kids to be the safest kids in the state of Alabama,” said Tony Camara, Prattville High School Assistant Principal.

The scenario involved a collapsed wall in the gym due to a tornado. Teachers and students played the roles of injured or deceased victims.

“Nobody is really given any forward direction on what’s going to happen and how it is going to happen. Everybody is responding so this as close to real world as you can get,” said Camara.

Friday’s scene was similar to events that occurred on March 1, 2007 when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the city of Enterprise. The monster storm damaged Enterprise High School and caused walls to collapse. Eight students lost their lives that day.