Millbrook Man Accused of Using Stolen Identity to Purchase Vehicles From Long-Lewis Ford

by Alabama News Network Staff

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who allegedly purchased two vehicles from Long-Lewis Ford using another man’s identity.

According to Prattville police, investigators received information from Long Lewis Ford, stating that two vehicles had been purchased with a stolen identity between April 2018 and January 2019. The vehicles were a 2014 Ford Edge and a 2018 Ford F250 totaling $93,780.

Long Lewis was alerted about the incident when the man whose identity was used, came to the business about the fraudulent charges. The victim also filed a separate report for the incident with the Montgomery Police Department.

Investigators say they checked multiple sources attempting locate the vehicles or suspect. During the investigation it was determined Jesus Hernandez Garcia, 46, of Millbrook had renewed the victims driver’s license with his own picture and current address, police say.

On Friday, Aug. 2, Prattville and Millbrook investigators responded to an address on Rose Hill Road. Investigators conducted a search of the house and located the real identity of the suspect along with papers from one of the vehicle purchases.

Police say Jesus Garcia was not home when the search was conducted.