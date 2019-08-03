Rainy Weekend

by Matt Breland

We will see a bit of an increase in rain showers over the weekend. Expect multiple periods of showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon hours with mostly cloudy skies. For the remainder of today, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and overnight we will drop into the lower 70s with a few showers still possible.

Tomorrow we will see mostly a repeat pattern. The day will start off with more clouds than sun, and rain/thunder showers will begin to emerge throughout the later afternoon. Frequent lightning will be a factor within the storms. Highs stay in the lower 90s until rain cooled air brings temperatures into the upper 80s then we will be back into the mid 70s overnight.

The upcoming week is looking a bit less rainy but highs will be staying in the mid to lower 90s.