Students Receive Free Backpacks, Haircuts at Back To School Events

by Justin Walker

Many schools across Central and South Alabama begin next week.

Several fun events were held Saturday, as one final celebration before students, like Jakoby Hines, hit the books.

“I hope to get all A’s and just make new friends,” Hines says.

Hines is already setting his goals for the school year.

He was one of hundreds of students who came to Troy Elementary for a backpack giveaway.

“Some people just can’t go out and get stuff and I think this is a really good idea and a really good opportunity for other people,” Hines says.

Several organizations came together for the event, which included free vision screenings and haircuts.

“What better way to wake up on a Saturday morning just to greet families and kids. just to come out and fellowship and pick up what they need,” City of Troy’s Director of Public Relations and Tourism Shelia Jackson says.

“There’s a lot of rural pockets in our community on the outskirts of Troy, also in the city, so we feel the need is here,” organizer Maceo Henderson says.

The Pike County Salvation Army was busy collecting school supplies for their “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser.

And there were fun back-to-school events in the River Region– including one at the McIntyre Community Center.

Montgomery’s Parks and Rec and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held a Back-2-School Bash.

It gave area students free backpacks and the chance to swim and play basketball.

“We had a basketball game this morning, and that was wonderful. The children had the opportunity to play games, and win prizes,” President of a local AKA chapter Alonzetta Landrum-Sims says.

For organizers, the events were a way to help make sure each student has the necessary items for school.

“It’s an opportunity for us to give to people, and do for people, and meet needs for people,” Pastor of Troy Church Jason Durant says. “I think that’s what God does for us all the time in so many ways.”

