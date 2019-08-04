Biscuits Fall to Lookouts, 8-2

by Darrell Puckett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Biscuits (72-41) went up early, but ultimately suffered their third loss over their last four games in an 8-2 defeat to the Chattanooga Lookouts (50-61) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Paul Campbell (6-4) made his ninth start of the season and racked up six strikeouts through the first four innings against the Lookouts. The Biscuits struck first against Chattanooga starter Packy Naughton (6-7) when Tristan Gray mashed a towering solo homer to right on a 3-0 pitch in the second to make it 1-0 Biscuits. The longball was Gray’s 10thof the season.

Campbell held the Lookouts scoreless until the third when a well-executed double steal of second and home by Stuart Fairchild and Alfredo Rodriguez tied things at one. In the fifth, Rodriguez was back at it, slicing a go-ahead RBI-double into the right-center field gap to make it 2-1 Lookouts. A Jonathan India sac fly then made it 3-1 midway through the fifth.

The Biscuits rallied and pulled one back in the fifth, thanks to an RBI-single by Thomas Milone that made it 3-2. Montgomery then had an opportunity to tie the game in the sixth, but left runners at second and third when Miles Mastrobuoni flew out to short left.

Ivan Pelaez came on for Campbell after the fifth, and after working a scoreless the sixth, ran into trouble in the seventh, serving up three runs thanks to a two-run double by Michael Beltre and a sac fly by Chris Okey to make it a 6-2 game. The Lookouts would add two more runs on a David Rodriguez throwing error in the ninth.

The Biscuits will try to rebound on Sunday when Kenny Rosenberg (11-1) takes on the Lookouts at 5:05 PM CT when there will be a Lil’ Crumbs Dress Like a Player Backpack Giveaway. The series and 10-game home stand will conclude on Monday at 6:35 PM CT.