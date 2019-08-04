Heritage Baptist Church Hosts Back to School Bash for Vaughn Road Elementary

by Danielle Wallace

One local church group spent Sunday afternoon, gearing up students for the school year.

Heritage Baptist Church hosted a back to school bash Sunday for Vaughn Road Elementary School. The group gave away over 500 backpacks full of school supplies. During the summer, monetary donations and supplies were collected from the church for the bash. Dr. Teman Knight, the pastor of the church says it’s an opportunity to invest back into the community and to the children. Church members also renovated the school’s teacher lounge, just in time for the school year.

“We know that our future in Montgomery very much hinges on this generation and so it’s an opportunity to partner with our school to help develop these children for the future,” said Dr. Teman Knight, Heritage Baptist Church Pastor.

Heritage Baptist Church has partnered with Vaughn Road Elementary School for over a decade.