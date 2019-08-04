Hundreds in Cash Stolen From Moe’s Original Bar B Que In Cloverdale

by Alabama News Network Staff

Around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning, hundreds in cash was stolen from Moe’s Original Bar B Que in Cloverdale.

Owner Hill Lubin said security footage shows a masked individual smashing through the window of a glass door with a brick. The suspect then used an outside chair to climb through the window and pry the cash register open.

Lubin said $800-900 was stolen. The Montgomery Police Department responded to the scene.

Despite the early break in, the store continued with normal business hours.