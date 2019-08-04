Man Charged with Murder in Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged with killing a woman this afternoon.

Deputies say 54-year-old James Warren Thomas is being held on a $150,000 bond for domestic violence-related murder.

This afternoon, deputies responded to the 1400 block of County Road 161 on a possible fight between a man and woman.

Deputies say upon arrival, the woman’s body was found. Thomas was taken to the Criminal Investigation Division where he was questioned and then charged with murder.