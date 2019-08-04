Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve made an arrest in the shooting death of a man last night.

Police say they’ve charged 22-year-old Markel Thomas of Montgomery with murder in the killing of 40-year-old Derrick Blount. Police say they found Blount dead in the 4800 block of Mobile Highway shortly after 9:30PM.

Police say the shooting actually happened in the 3400 block of Rosa Parks Avenue. Investigators say the two men knew each other and had been arguing before the shooting.

Police believe Thomas drove Blount to Mobile Highway after the shooting. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Thomas was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he is being held under a $150,000 bond.