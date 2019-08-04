Schools Faces Challenges Teaching English as 2nd Language

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Properly educating students who are learning English as a second language is proving to be a significant challenge for Montgomery County schools.

Students who don’t speak English as their primary language make up nearly one-quarter of the student population and the Montgomery Advertiser reports that adequate funding and training for teachers don’t exist, causing caseloads be twice the size they should.

The newspaper reports that educators are scrambling to improve instruction and support.

Montgomery Public Schools is starting a new instructional model in some schools geared toward English Learning students, but meant to help the entire population.

Statewide, a coalition focused on increasing awareness has been formed, and Alabama lawmakers approved an increase in funding.

