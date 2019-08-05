4 Cars Damaged in Shootout in Cloverdale Neighborhood

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is continuing to investigate the discharging of a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle following a Saturday evening shooting that occurred near the intersection of Woodley Road and East Fairview Avenue.

On Saturday, August 3, around 6:40 p.m., MPD responded to the intersection of Woodley Road and East Fairview Avenue in reference to a shooting. At the scene, officers were advised that at least two vehicles were seen chasing one another in the area, with occupants discharging firearms at each other. Four unoccupied vehicles were located that had sustained damage related to the shooting. No injuries were reported.

LISTEN: Surveillance camera video in Cloverdale captures the sound of numerous gunshots Saturday evening. Montgomery Police say no one was injured but four cars were damaged. pic.twitter.com/KhmV8jYuHV — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) August 5, 2019

Shortly after responding to the initial scene, patrol units were able to locate one of the vehicles believed to be involved in the 500 block of East Fairview Avenue. Three adult male suspects were detained for investigative purposes, and two were placed in the Montgomery City Jail on unrelated charges. Additional charges are pending as MPD seeks to identify the suspects responsible for this offense.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831 .