Another Mid-90° Heat Streak Ahead

by Ben Lang

It was a foggy start for many locations this morning. The fog is gone now and the dense fog advisory expired. Otherwise, we’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds. Showers from this morning largely tapered off, but additional showers and storms likely form this afternoon. Outside the chance for rain, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the low 90s. Heat index temperatures remain below 100° for most of the afternoon. This evening, expect a chance for spotty showers and storms, though these largely taper off overnight. Temperatures remain in the mid-80s around 7PM, falling into the mid 70s at 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Showers and storms become a bit more scarce for the Tuesday through Thursday stretch. At the same time, afternoon high temperatures could reach or exceed the mid 90s. Heat index temperatures could reach or exceed 100°. For Tuesday, it looks like most spots top out in the low 90s. The afternoon showers and storms will be more hit-or-miss than today. They’ll taper off Tuesday night, with lows in the low 70s. On Wednesday and Thursday, afternoon high temperatures reach or exceed the mid 90s. Wednesday and Thursday night lows only fall into the mid 70s.

Like last weekend, it looks like this weekend could also feature a higher chance for afternoon showers and storms. They’ll still be scattered in coverage, so not everyone sees rain. The rain won’t stop temperatures from reaching the mid 90s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows only fall into the mid 70s, so expect warm and muggy mornings over that stretch.

The mid-90° streak could continue early next week, with just isolated showers and storms forecast on Monday.