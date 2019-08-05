Capital Murder Suspect Sought by Montgomery Sheriff’s Office

by Alabama News Network Staff

Nigel Taylor, 19, is wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for Capital Murder and Attempted Murder. Taylor is described as a black male, approximately 5’5” in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. He is of thin build and was last known to have a “twist” style haircut. Taylor was last seen in the 100 block of Vista Del Verde in Montgomery.

Taylor should be considered Armed and Dangerous!

He is known to frequent the residential areas of South Lawn, Dannelly Pines, Twin Gate, Buckingham, and the Vineyard in Montgomery. Taylor may also be in the area of Pineville or Charlotte, NC with relatives.

If you know the whereabouts of Nigel Stone Taylor, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!