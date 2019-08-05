Heat Safety

by Matt Breland

With another round of warmer temperatures expected in this upcoming work week, it is important to consider and practice safety factors that can be of use during the warmer days. Highs for the week will be in the mid 90s, with heat index values close to the upper 90s and possibly even triple digits by the weekend. This pattern will be repeating itself frequently until we get closer to Fall.

This kind of heat can be dangerous, especially in vehicles where the heat can increase drastically within just a few short minutes. Take a glance at the graphic above from the National Weather Service that provides information on keeping your children and pets safe from the heat for the rest of the summer months!