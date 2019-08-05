Hotel Growth in Downtown Montgomery

by Danielle Wallace

Spending the night in downtown Montgomery, is a bit easier with more hotels popping up. The latest is Staybridge Suites.

“With all of the growth that’s in Montgomery, it is a great fit for our market,” said George Sanders, the General Manager of Staybridge Suites.

The 115 room extended stay hotel opened last week. Sanders says he is already preparing for upcoming events.

“Downtown is already full. So now with the addition of our hotel, it adds more rooms. Plus there are other hotels that’s coming in downtown as well,” said Sanders.

Springhill Suites is another hotel that is preparing to open. It’s located across from Riverwalk Stadium. For tourists like Mark and Aku Dempsey, options on where to lay their heads are key.

“We like being able to walk around being able to walk from where we’re staying to the places that we want to go. So having everything kind of within walking distance, so we don’t have to drive everywhere is really convenient,” said Aku Dempsey.

They say finding a hotel in downtown was difficult, that’s why they decided to stay at a nearby Airbnb.

“We wanted somewhere that was close to all those different sites, and and that’s what we looked for and found with an air bnb but if there’s going to be hotel that provides all of that option, that would be really cool actually,” said Mark Dempsey.

Those options allow people to conveniently explore downtown Montgomery.

“If there are more options that are going to be available, then I think that would be a really positive thing for the city,” said Mark Dempsey.

Staybridge Suites is now accepting reservations.

There is no word yet on when Springhill Suites will officially open.