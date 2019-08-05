Morning Fog, Afternoon Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR MONDAY: To start the work week, rain chances will remain elevated and today will once again feature numerous showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs will once again range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

REST OF WEEK: Tuesday through Friday look to feature pretty pretty routine summer weather as rain chances will decrease some and temperatures trend slightly hotter. Each day will feature a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s across the state. Also each day we will see those randomly scattered showers and storms across the Alabama landscape, and as we all know this time of year, there is no way of knowing in advance when and where the showers and storms will develop on a daily basis; you just have to watch the radar when the convection begins to develop. Rain chances for the rest of the week will be in the 30-40% range.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: For now we will stick with a persistence forecast as there looks to be no real change in the overall weather pattern. Expect hot and humid conditions each day with upper 80s to mid 90s, and each afternoon expect those random hit or miss showers and storms.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Have a great day!

Ryan