New Outdoor Store Coming to Eastchase

Mountain High Outfitters will open its’ 8th Alabama location this fall at The Shoppes at EastChase.

The Birmingham-based company offers apparel, footwear and gear for backpacking, bouldering, camping, caving, climbing, hiking, long-boarding, mountaineering, skiing, trail running, slack lining, paddle boarding, biking and yoga.

“We are truly excited to be a part of the Montgomery community,” said Christopher Groom, Founder/CEO for Mountain High Outfitters, “It has been a long time coming and we feel that The Shoppes at EastChase and the city of Montgomery are a great place to spread the MHO movement and be a part of the active, outdoor and everyday lifestyle.”

In addition to the retail, MHO commits itself to community engagement throughout all of their 14 locations in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. Mountain High has a history of partnering with local organizations, non-profits, schools, and more.

“We are elated to add a retailer that shares our passion for community involvement,” said Suzanna Wasserman, Director of Marketing for The Shoppes at EastChase. “Montgomery has a very active community and MHO will resonate well with our

shoppers.”

The 4,530 square-foot store will be located near Ware Jewelers and has a tentative opening for Saturday, November 16, in conjunction with The Shoppes at EastChase annual holiday celebration.