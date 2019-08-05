Residents Fed Up With Overflowing Trash At Montgomery Apartment Complex

by Jalea Brooks

A stinky situation at a Montgomery apartment complex has residents fed up, and demanding answers.

After weeks of watching the trash pile up around the property, one tenant at Garden Grove Apartments reached out to Alabama News Network with complaint; and he’s not the only one who’s sick of the smell.

The apartments are off of Woodley Road. After arriving on the property, it didn’t take long to come across several residents who shared the same disgust. Monday, there were nearly a dozen dumpster bins overflowing with garbage. As you can imagine the smell is far from pleasant but it’s an eye sore too.

We contacted the leasing manager to find out why the trash had been piling up for weeks according to residents, but they didn’t provide many answers. They said they were working to tackle the trash, and that they’ve been sending pictures of the mess to the property’s manager, but would not share the name of that managing company, before asking us to leave.

One resident, who wanted to remain anonymous said he’s lived at the apartments for over 10 years now, and has never dealt with similar trash issues. “It’s disgusting, it’s unsanitary, it needs to be picked up daily” he said “its just embarrassing for the community and the friends that come by to visit you”.

We did some digging to find out the property was recently bought about a month ago (around the time the trash troubles started), by AllTrade Property Management, based out of Kentucky.

Here’s the statement they sent us after we reached out Monday afternoon:

“We, Alltrade, work as agents for the owner of the property and have been working on a non-payment issue that was present prior to our management, which commenced on July 15, 2019, in order to get this resolved. I can confirm that payment has been made to the waste hauler company and can also confirm that they have already completed one pick up today and will continue to pick up until all garbage has been properly disposed of. Our on-site maintenance staff is working hard to place all displaced trash into the dumpsters as well. The health and safety of our residents is certainly our top priority and we are committed to turning this property around”.

Alabama News Network also reached out to the city of Montgomery regarding the trash troubles. Monday, a city clerk told ANN that a code enforcement complaint had been filed that morning, and that a crew would be looking into the issue as early as Tuesday.

If the property management company is found to be in violation, officials could then start face the citation process.