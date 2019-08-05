The Truth about Frailty and Stem Cell Treatment for Heart Failure

by Samantha Williams

A Landmark International study describes frailty as a medical condition, not an inevitable result of aging. Researchers in Australia found patients over sixty years old with symptoms like low energy, weak grip, slow walking, or unexplained weight loss were likely to be diagnosed as ‘frail’. Doctors said muscle strength training and protein supplements may prevent or delay frailty.

Plus, doctors in Britain studying the heart said they are a lot closer to developing a stem cell treatment for heart failure. They expect to one day heal human hearts by harnessing a patient’s own cells.