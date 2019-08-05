Tuskegee Cell Phone Store Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Search for Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Suspect

2/2 Suspect



The Tuskegee Police Department is searching for the identity and location of a male wanted in connection to a robbery investigation.

On August 1, an unidentified male entered the Metro PCS store located in the 100 block of Warner Street in Tuskegee and brandished a handgun and proceeded to rob the business. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the suspect is a black male last seen wearing a blue or green hat, white shirt with orange designs, khaki pants, and olive-green boots.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!