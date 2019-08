Typical August Heat !

by Shane Butler

Looks like the weather pattern overhead will be transitioning out and this will leave us in a rather hot and humid setup up until further notice. The heat cranks up as temps soar into the mid 90s for highs again. Heat index numbers will hover around the triple digit mark. We can’t rule out a few pop up showers and storms but they will be fewer in number than the last several days. It’s going to have the look and feel of a typical August weather pattern.