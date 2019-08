August Heat Climbs !

by Shane Butler

August heat has cranked up and there’s no end in sight. Mid to upper 90s will be common over the next several days. Heat index values reach 100 to 105 during the afternoon hours. Nothing out of the ordinary and what we expect for this time of the year. Some relief may come from pop us showers and storms but most miss out. A look towards the tropics reveals all is quiet for now. The outlook is for no tropical development over the next five days.