Mid-Ninety Degree Heat With Just Spotty Showers and Storms

by Ben Lang

It was another mainly dry start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures quickly warmed to near 90° by midday, on track for the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Heat index temperatures could near 100° at times. The chance for rain today looks isolated, with only spotty showers and storms this afternoon and early evening. Outside the chance for rain, expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this evening, with temperatures in the upper 80s at 7PM. Temperatures slip into the upper 70s by 11 PM, with overnight lows only falling into the mid 70s.

Expect a warm, muggy, and mostly sunny start to Wednesday morning. Temperatures quickly rise during the day, with highs likely reaching the mid 90s. We could even see a few locations in the upper 90s. Heat index temperatures could exceed 100° at times, so be mindful of that if you’ll be outside for an extended period of time. Isolated showers and storms could cool lucky locations down during the afternoon, but many spots remain dry. Thursday also features just spotty showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

The chance for rain looks a bit better Friday through the weekend. Afternoon showers and storms still look scattered those days, with some spots remaining dry. The better chance for rain probably won’t break the mid-90° heat, with highs forecast in the mid 90s Friday through Sunday. Most of the rain should still taper off overnight, with lows only falling into the mid 70s.

The pattern probably won’t change early next week. Expect highs in the mid 90s with scattered showers and storms next Monday and Tuesday.