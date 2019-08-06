Montgomery Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Participate in National Night Out

by Danielle Wallace

Law enforcement officers and first responders spent Tuesday night promoting safer neighborhoods.

It was all part of National Night Out, where agencies across the country educate people on crime prevention. The Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery’s Fire Department and Pike Road’s Fire Department invited people to the Chantilly Home Depot for a free National Night Out event.

Some officers and first responders also visited nearly 30 Montgomery County communities tonight to connect with the people they serve.

“This is what it’s all about – the community coming out being able to get good information on how to protect their homes, how to protect their families, and how to protect themselves. This is what national night out is all about,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

The first national night out was 35 years ago.