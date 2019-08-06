NAACP Members Calling On Congress to Restore Voting Rights Act

by Danielle Wallace

Members of the NAACP held vigils across the state Tuesday night, including in Montgomery to bring attention to voter suppression.

The gathering was held in front of the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

Members say their concerns are voter ID laws, voter purges, and gerrymandering. Not only are NAACP members calling on congress, but also leaders in Alabama, to help push those changes. Advocates want to see extended voting hours, motor voter registration, and more places to vote.

“I think it’s time for us to mobilize and engage again. We’ve gotten a little too comfortable because we felt like we’ve arrived and it is clear and a very sheer indication that we’ve come a long ways but we have a long way to go,” said Leonard Cammack, Pastor of Hall Street Baptist Church.

Tuesday’s vigil comes on the 54th anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act.