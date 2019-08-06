U.S. Job Openings Were Flat in June at 7.35 Million

by Darryl Hood

The number of open U.S. jobs was largely unchanged in June and hiring slipped, suggesting the job market has cooled a bit.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of available jobs fell by just 0.5%, to 7.35 million. That’s down from a record high last November of 7.63 million, but still a healthy level. Total hiring slipped 1% to 5.7 million, below a record of nearly 6 million in April.

Despite the flat readings in job openings and hiring, the figures point to a still-healthy job market. There are nearly 1.3 job openings for every unemployed person. Historically, those out of work usually outnumbered available jobs. Businesses remain hungry for workers, a sign they are confident the economy will keep growing.

