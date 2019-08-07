A Few Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It was a dry and muggy start to Wednesday morning. Some lingering clouds from thunderstorms across north Alabama filled the sky this morning, but we should see some sun today. Those storms were part of a complex of storms that were fairly intense across north Alabama overnight. Fortunately, they quickly weakened as they moved into central Alabama. The weather setup for today looks similar. Another complex of thunderstorms currently situated in central Missouri is tracking southeast. It could hold together this afternoon and evening, eventually reaching Alabama. There’s a marginal threat for severe storms extending south to roughly Highway 80 through 7AM Thursday morning. If that cluster of storms holds together, straight line winds up to 60 mph could threaten to our northern counties.

Outside of that threat late this evening/overnight, routine summer storms are possible this afternoon. Those remain rather isolated, with many spots still dry through the day. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, with heat index temperatures near or above 100° at times. Expect another very warm evening, with temperatures near 90° at 7PM. Temperatures only fall into the low 80s at 11PM. Overnight lows fall to the mid 70s with the showers and storms eventually tapering off.

Thursday starts warm and muggy, then transitions to hot and humid by the afternoon. Highs for most locations reach the mid 90s, with a few upper 90s sprinkled in. Heat index temperatures could approach the danger level of 105°. Leftover boundaries from today’s shower and thunderstorm activity may enhance tomorrow’s chance for rain. Still, there will be plenty of locations that remain dry Thursday. The rain should wind down Thursday night, with a dry start to Friday. Expect mid-90° heat again on Friday with scattered afternoon showers and storms.

The status quo continues this weekend, with about a 40% probability of rain Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures likely reach the mid 90s both days, with lows only falling into the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday night.

No major changes to the forecast through hump day of next week. There’s a daily chance for showers and storms, but details are limited at this point. Afternoon high temperatures likely still reach the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday, but *could* finally trend downward next Wednesday. The nights remain warm and muggy, with lows in the mid 70s.