Faulkner University Welcomes Davis Elementary Back to School

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Faulkner University’s Marching Eagles drumline set the beat as more than 300 student athletes, coaches, faculty and staff lined the sidewalk and hallways of Montgomery Public Schools’ Davis Elementary to welcome students on their first day of school.

It’s a reception that’s met each year with smiles, high-fives, fist-bumps and lots of cheering.

“To look at the faces of the parents, they are so excited when we come,” said Dr. Jean-Noel Thompson, Vice President of Student Services at Faulkner. “This is our fourth year now with Faulkner coming out to Davis Elementary School on their first day and it’s so fun to recognize the kids and they recognize us and they see that we are still a part of their joy of getting started back at school.”

“This is such a great endeavor and we’re just blessed to be a part of it.”

Students ran to Faulkner Eagles’ mascot, Baldwin, for a hug and to pose for pictures while others gave a smile and hugged their parents before they were enveloped in tumultuous cheers on their way to the cafeteria.

It is the fourth year Faulkner students, coaches, faculty, staff and leadership have come out to give a warm surprise welcome to the students, parents and teachers of Davis. This year, Faulkner was joined by several members of the community including Montgomery Fire/Rescue, Leadership Montgomery, local churches and members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

“We are so appreciative of the Faulkner Family joining us for the first day of the school year,” said Tori Infinger, principal of Davis Elementary. “Davis Elementary would like to thank Faulkner for their support in setting the stage for success this school year. Our partnership with Faulkner University has afforded us the opportunity to make our students feel welcome on the first day of school. For our school community to see the participation of the athletes, cheerleaders and band strengthens our students in achieving success after elementary school. We are so fortunate to continue our partnership and relationship with Faulkner University.”

The partnership with Davis does not end of the first day of school. Throughout the year, Faulkner invites Davis students onto Faulkner’s campus for the annual Davis Fall Festival for games and activities and to watch home games. Faulkner students also visit Davis throughout the year to volunteer in the classrooms, read to students, paint or clean the grounds during Faulkner’s Devoted 24/7 week of service.