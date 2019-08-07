Feeling The Heat !

by Shane Butler

We see this hot and humid weather to continue but there will be storms at times and this will help combat the heat at times. Mid to upper 90s will be common across the area. You factor in the humidity and it’s going to feel more like 100 to 105 during the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the late afternoon heating but there will also be the threat of storms moving in from an active northwest flow over the area. Occasionally, complexes of storms will move southeastward and these will be capable of strong winds, hail, frequent lightning, and very heavy rainfall. Looking towards the tropics, we don’t see anything significant developing over the next five days.