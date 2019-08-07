Grant Used to Fund Drug Recognition Expert Program Expects to Take Dangerous Drivers Off Roadways

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s focus to take dangerous drivers off the road just became a little sharper thanks to a $315,578 grant awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will use the funds to continue its drug recognition expert program. Officers trained as drug experts can recognize motorists who are under the influence of prescribed medications or illegal drugs.

“Drivers under the influence of drugs or other substances recklessly endanger lives when they get behind the wheel,” Gov. Ivey said. “This program gives us a valuable tool to take dangerous drivers off the road and hold them accountable.”

Drug recognition training involves knowing when a motorist is driving under the influence of drugs and learning how to differentiate between drug substances and alcohol. Training also helps officers determine if an erratic motorist who has been stopped or is in a crash is suffering from a mental disorder or a medical condition.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA are committed to providing the tools, knowledge and resources to keep our roads safe and ensure that drivers depart and arrive at their destinations safely,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.