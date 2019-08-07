Prattville’s Best Buy Location Closing in October

by Danielle Wallace

The lease for Prattville’s Best Buy Store will not be renewed.

Katie Huggins, a Best Buy spokesperson says the company’s plans to move Montgomery’s Best Buy from Eastern Boulevard to a new development called Eastchase Venue was a factor.

But some people are not happy.

“We used to go in there and not buy a whole lot but we used to go in there but I’m not going to go to Montgomery just to go in Best Buy,” said Sacha Smith.

Huggins says, the company is hoping to keep as many employees from the Prattville store and relocate them to the Montgomery store.

“Montgomery’s developing. We want everybody to grow but you know you’ve got to take care of your house first and then we can move forward to helping the next neighbor out,” said Ariel Rodriquez.

However, there are some people who want to see changes.

“Prattville has been the same for a really long time so in order for it to change and grow as a community. Things have to go out and new things have to come in I’m excited to see what’s going to replace it,” said Savannah Nix.

As for what should go into the building that’s already up for leasing?

“Something fun, something more you know like young adult friendly. Something for us to because there’s not a lot in Prattville for people our age to do,” said Nix.

The last day for Prattville’s Best Buy will be October 7th. Montgomery’s new Best Buy will open at at the end of October.