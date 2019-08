by Alabama News Network Staff

Did you know about 50% of all children in Alabama participate in the free or reduced lunch program. In Montgomery County , it’s almost 60%. Research tells us that hungry kids are more likely to have health or behavioral problems and more missed school days. Join Alabama News Network and Tie and Doll on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as we Stuff the Truck and break the cycle kids in our county face every year.

Feeding children is feeding the future.