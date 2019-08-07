Tallapoosa Authorities Need Help with Armed Robbery Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, August 7, around 1:13 AM, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting a robbery at Store 19 on County Road 34 in Dadeville. Tallapoosa County Deputies and Dadeville Police Department responded along with investigators from the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a male wearing dark pants, a hoodie, and white gloves entered the store, armed with a pistol grip type shotgun. Police need help identifying the suspect as his face was completely covered.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken during the robbery. No one was physically harmed during the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264, Secret Witness Hotline at 256-827-2035, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), 911, or your local Law Enforcement agency.

The investigation is continuing.