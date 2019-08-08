New Best Buy Teen Tech Center Coming to Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new Best Buy Teen Tech Center is opening in Selma soon.

Alabama News Network got an inside look at the facility before the official grand opening slated for August 27.

The center is located at Wallace Community College Selma next to the library. The goal of the center is to allow students ages 13 to 18 to get hands-on experience exploring and building skills in technology for their future.

Best Buy Teen Tech Centers address the nation’s opportunity gap by offering teens free, year-round, technology access and education in an after-school setting. Students rely on the centers to learn hands-on tech and workforce readiness skills, like music and video production, coding and resume building.

According to the Department of Labor, nearly 80 percent of all jobs will require tech skills by 2020, yet community-based job readiness resources are on the decline. Best Buy is working with local nonprofit partners to prepare youth from underserved communities for the tech-reliant careers of the future, ensuring that every young person has an opportunity to pursue their dreams.

The center will hold state-of-the-art equipment and computers plus, a room for engineering and a state-of-the-art recording studio.

The center for area teens is the result of a partnership among the college, Best Buy and NFL veteran Michael Johnson’s MJ 93-90 Foundation.