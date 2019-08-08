Central Alabama Community Foundation Awards More Than 85K in Grants for Education

by Jerome Jones

Thursday morning the Central Alabama Community Foundation awarded more than $85,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations.

The grants were distributed to 15 local non-profit organizations during a ceremony at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

“People don’t really give to the community foundation, they give through the community foundation, and there’s a lot of folks that place money with us that they give out to the non-profits they want to support.” said David Allred, Chairmanof CACF.

The Central Alabama Community Foundation awards grants four times throughout the year.

Since it’s creation in 1987, the CACF has distributed more than $55 Million to non-profits that serve the community.