Former Judge Found Guilty of Ethics Violations After Relationship with Female Attorney

by Alabama News Network Staff

A former Alabama judge who had a relationship with a female attorney has been found guilty of two ethics violations.

According to reports, a settlement between Chris Kaminski and the Judicial Inquiry Commission was formalized Tuesday in Montgomery. Kaminski resigned as Coffee County district judge July 16.

The commission says Kaminski improperly presided in cases involving the lawyer. It also says he improperly obtained courthouse surveillance video for personal purposes.

Kaminski has agreed to never again seek a judgeship in the state.

After his resignation, the former judge says that he’d never been unfair in his court.

Alabama State Bar General Counsel Roman Shaul said the organization also could investigate Kaminski’s behavior. If so, Kaminski could be reprimanded or disbarred.

