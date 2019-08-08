Heat Advisory in Effect Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Plenty of sunshine this morning will warm temperatures into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon and those heat index values look to exceed 105° through the afternoon as well, and for that reason a Heat Advisory has been issued for much of Central Alabama as the combination of heat and humidity will cause dangerous heat levels across Central Alabama today.

Of course, we will be watching the radar for our daily dose of scattered showers and storms this afternoon across the Alabama landscape. As we know, this time of year, storm placement is completely random and most most places won’t see rain. However, where those thunderstorms do form, they will pack a punch, with tremendous amounts of lightning and gusty winds.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We should see an increase in the number of showers and storms these three days with the activity going from scattered to more widespread. Still no weekend washout, but be prepared to dodge raindrops through the weekend as rain will be possible anytime, and of course, the greatest coverage in activity should come during the afternoon and evening hours. Once again, there is no way of knowing in advance when and where the rain and storms will be, you just have to watch radar trends. Highs this weekend will range from the lower to mid 90s across Alabama.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Early next week looks very hot with upper 90s expected, then for the rest of the week we are forecasting hot and humid conditions each day with highs in the mid 90s, and each afternoon expect those random hit or miss showers and storms.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Stay cool!

Ryan