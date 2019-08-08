Heat Advisory Until 9PM Thursday

by Ben Lang

It was a warm and muggy start to the day, with heat index temperatures rising to near 100° by 10AM. A heat advisory is in effect for many of our counties until 9PM this evening. Heat index temperatures could be at or above 105° for much of the afternoon. Showers and storms work to counteract the heat for some spots this afternoon, but other locations won’t see any heat relief. Some storms could be strong, producing occasional strong wind gusts. Most of the storms gradually taper off this evening, with a transition back to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures remain hot this evening, with upper 80s at 7PM. Temperatures finally recede to the upper 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows only fall into the mid 70s.

Expect another warm, muggy, and mainly dry start to the day on Friday. We could see another heat advisory issued, with heat index temperatures likely nearing 105° during the afternoon. There should be quite a few showers and storms around by Friday afternoon. That could prevent the oppressive heat from lasting all day, though there may still be rain-free spots. Friday high temperatures reach the mid 90s, with lows falling into the mid 70s as the showers and storms largely come to an end.

The weekend certainly doesn’t look like a washout, but there will be scattered afternoon showers and storms both days. The mid-90° heat isn’t going anywhere either, with highs in the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday and Sunday night lows only fall into the mid 70s with most of the rain tapering off.

Upper 90° heat appears possible early next week, especially if somewhat drier air filters into the state like some models indicate. Either way, expect afternoon highs at least in the mid 90s Monday through Wednesday. The chance for rain also looks more minimal those days. There’s some indication that next Thursday could break the widespread mid-90s, though we’re still talking low 90s for highs at best.