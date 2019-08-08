Hot & Humid With Scattered Storms

by Shane Butler

This hot and humid August weather is not letting up anytime soon. Temps continue to soar into the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. You factor in the humidity and heat index values reach 100 to 107. That can be dangerous heat, so take precautions to limit you time in the extreme heat. An active northwest flow aloft is helping send storms into the area. These are helping knock the heat down at times. They’re also producing strong winds, frequent lightning strikes, and heavy rain. This trend will continue Friday but a gradual decrease in storm develop looks possible late weekend into early next week.