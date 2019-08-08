Labor Day Classic “CommUniversity” Block Party Will Collect Items for Salvation Army

by Jerome Jones

The Labor Day Classic football game between Alabama State University and Tuskegee University is just a few weeks away.

The rivalry between the two schools is strong.

This year students and fans will have the opportunity to compete off the field, in a way that will benefit the community.

Food, games, and music will be at the block party, but more importantly the schools will compete to fill bins with items that will be donated to the Salvation Army.

“We knew that we wanted to do something different, we wanted to reach out into the community, and what better way to do that than to partner with the Salvation Army?” said Tuskegee University President Dr. Lily McNair.

Bins will be on site at the block party representing both schools.

ASU President Quinton Ross says “Tuskegee University as well as the Alabama State University are in the business of changing lives, so this is a partnership made in heaven.”

Officials with the Salvation Army say they are accepting new and gently used clothing and toiletry items.