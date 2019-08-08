Major Surgery & Impact on the Brain + How Much Caffeine is Too Much?

by Samantha Williams

Major surgery is associated with small, long-term decline in brain functioning. That’s according to a new study in the British Medical Journal. Researchers tracked 7,500 patients for 20 years, they and found those who had undergone major surgery lost an extra five months of natural brain aging.

Plus, new research in Boston finds three or more caffeinated drinks a day can trigger migraines. One to two servings of coffee, tea, soda or energy drinks did not have the same effect, except among patients who rarely consumed caffeine.