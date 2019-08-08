UPDATE: Parent Arrested in Early Morning School Shootout

by Samantha Williams

The Montgomery Police Department has charged Isaiah Johnson, 38 years old, has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and certain persons forbidden to possess a weapon. This is in connection to an early morning shooting that happened at Blount Elementary in Montgomery.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers arrived on scene at 7:26 a.m. in reference to a reported shooting. That’s where they discovered two adult males had engaged in a verbal altercation after a traffic dispute while in the parking lot of the school. MPD says the altercation escalated when Johnson discharged a firearm at the second adult male, resulting in minor property damage to a car. No injuries were reported.

After the shooting, officials said Johnson went into Blount Elementary School where he immediately turned his weapon over to school staff and waited for law enforcement to arrive. Upon arrival, he turned himself in to responding patrol units. The second adult male involved in the altercation also remained on scene and awaited police response.

MPD detained both adult males and transported each from the scene to MPD for questioning. The investigation determined that both subjects were dropping their children off at school when the dispute started. Neither individual is an employee of the Montgomery Public School System.

After placing Johnson under arrest, officers transported him to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. The second subject was released after it was determined that he did not possess or fire a weapon during the incident. MPD is continuing to investigate this incident.

