Eight Apply for Selma Fire Chief Job

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Selma is one step closer in the search for a new fire chief. City leaders say eight applicants have applied to head-up the fire department.

Council President Corey Bowie said a search committee is evaluating the applicants and preparing for interviews.

Bowie said the list of applicants includes — Walter Dailey — Ernest Donaldson — Franklin Edwards — Chris Graham — Alton Green — Willie Mason — Shane Phillips — and Gabriel Sharpe.

“All eight will have an opportunity to interview and then out of the eight, we’re looking at narrowing it down to about three, three candidates. And the top three candidate will come before the council and council will select from the three candidates,” he said.

Bowie said whoever is chosen as the new fire chief will have some tough issues to tackle, like what to do about a loss of manpower in the department — that made it necessary to shutdown the Woodrow Avenue fire station.

“Currently its at the browning out stage, where it has one or two firefighters there operating it but its not up to full capacity,” said Bowie.

Tina Armstrong lives around the corner from the Woodrow Avenue fire station — on the 700 block of King Lane.

“I’ve been here for almost 36 years. And its, you know, I just don’t like what the city doing,” she said.

“Cause our insurance going to go high. And I know I’m a single mother and its kind of hard for me, for my insurance get so high again.”

“That’s why its so important that we go on and name a permanent chief — to let him do an assessment and analyze what it would take to reopen that particular fire station,” said Bowie.

He said the search committee will begin interviewing the applicants in the next couple of weeks.