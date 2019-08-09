Georgiana Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint, Good Samaritan Shot in Attempt to Stop Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Georgiana police are searching for armed robbery suspects.

On Thursday, August 8, two armed masked men walked into the Dollar General on Hwy 106 in Georgiana and robbed the store at gunpoint.

An innocent bystander was at the register and tried to intervene and stop the robbers. The bystander was shot in the stomach by one of the armed robbers.

The victim is in Baptist South. According to his father-in-law, he is in ICU. No word on his condition.

The suspects grabbed the register till, safe, then fled the scene.

Police say they are looking for two men: one is 6’1″ medium build and the other is 5’8″-5’9′ medium build.

They are looking at the surveillance video to see if these suspects might have been involved in other robberies.