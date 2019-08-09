Montgomery Restaurant Week Begins

by Jerome Jones

Restaurant week is back in Montgomery for the 5th consecutive year.

From August 9-18 there will be foodie meet-ups, awesome deals, and online contest.

Fifteen local restaurants are participating in the event.

Participating restaurants will offer signature dishes at set prices no more than $35.

For a list of participating restaurants click here.

Don’t forget to download your restaurant passport here.

Use it at participating restaurants. Earn three stamps and be entered to win a grand prize.

Here is a list of foodie meet up’s happening this week.