Montgomery Restaurant Week Begins
Restaurant week is back in Montgomery for the 5th consecutive year.
From August 9-18 there will be foodie meet-ups, awesome deals, and online contest.
Fifteen local restaurants are participating in the event.
Participating restaurants will offer signature dishes at set prices no more than $35.
For a list of participating restaurants click here.
Don’t forget to download your restaurant passport here.
Use it at participating restaurants. Earn three stamps and be entered to win a grand prize.
Here is a list of foodie meet up’s happening this week.
- Tap Takeover – Cork & Cleaver: August 13, 5-7 p.m.
- Featuring beers from local breweries Common Bond and Railyard Brewing
- Bad and Boozy Lunch Hour – Tower Taproom: August 14, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Get a free Good, Bad and Ugly appetizer with purchase of a beer
- EatMGM Saturday Brunch Meet Up – Goat Haus Beer Garden: August 17, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Sunday Funday with the Montgomery Biscuits- August 18 at 5:05 p.m.