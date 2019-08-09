Potentially Dangerous Heat Continues This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It’s another day of extreme summer heat across central and south Alabama. Heat index temperatures exceeded 100° in several locations at 11AM, and they’re only going to rise this afternoon. A heat advisory continues for central Alabama counties along highway 80 and 82 until 9PM this evening. Expect heat index temperatures near or above 105° for several hours this afternoon. Fortunately, showers and storms should erupt by mid-afternoon, providing much-needed heat relief. Unfortunately, some of the storms could be strong today, with a primary threat for straight-line winds up to 60mph. The rain gradually tapers off this evening, but its going to be very warm and muggy. Expect temperatures in the 80s with heat index temperatures in the 90s between 7 and 11PM. Overnight lows only fall into the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

The dangerous heat continues this weekend- be mindful of this while outdoors. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday, with heat index temperatures at or above 105° at times. Scattered showers and storms look likely each day, so there will be heat relief for some locations each day. Most of the rain comes to a close Saturday and Sunday night. Overnight lows stay very warm and muggy in the mid to upper 70s.

The heat may ramp up another notch early next week. Many locations could experience upper 90° heat, with heat index temperatures near excessive heat warning criteria (at or above 110°). Showers and storms may be harder to come by Monday and Tuesday, so that heat may be unabated all day. High temperatures still top out in the low to mid 90s through the rest of next week with plenty of humidity to boot.