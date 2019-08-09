This Heat Isn’t Backing Down !

by Shane Butler

There’s no letting up of this extreme heat we’re experiencing. Hot and humid conditions remain rough right through the weekend into next week. Temps will reach 93-97 degrees but it will feel more like 100 to 107 during the afternoon hours. A heat advisory remains in place for most or our area throughout the weekend. Some welcome relief from the heat will come in the form of scattered showers and storms. They mainly develop during the late afternoon heating. Storms that do form will be capable of frequent lightning strikes, heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Try to avoid extended time in this heat over the next several days. Have a great weekend!